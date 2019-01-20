Advisory In Effect Overnight With -15 to -25 Wind Chill Temps

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until noon on Monday for the Williams County ~ Fulton County areas. Wind chills are expected to be as low as -15 to -25 below zero during this time frame with the actual temperature reaching around -8 below zero.
These temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Please keep an eye on your neighbors and properly shelter your animals.
