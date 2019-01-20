Advisory In Effect Overnight With -15 to -25 Wind Chill Temps

Miguel Delao, of Norwood, Mass., front, shovels snow in front of his home, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Norwood. A major winter storm that blanketed most of the Midwest with snow earlier in the weekend barreled toward New England Sunday, where it was expected to cause transportation havoc ranging from slick and clogged roads to hundreds of cancelled airline flights. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until noon on Monday for the Williams County ~ Fulton County areas. Wind chills are expected to be as low as -15 to -25 below zero during this time frame with the actual temperature reaching around -8 below zero.

These temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Please keep an eye on your neighbors and properly shelter your animals.

