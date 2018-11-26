Winter Storm Contributes To 1 Michigan Traffic Death

November 26, 2018

Eaton county workers clear mounds of snow from the entrance to the courthouse in Charlotte, Mich., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, where former Michigan State president Lou Anna K. Simon is scheduled to be arraigned. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A wintry Midwest storm has dumped wet snow on parts of Michigan’s southern Lower Peninsula, creating treacherous driving conditions that police say contributed to one death.

Michigan State Police say a 48-year-old woman died when she lost control of her car on icy M-66 Monday morning in Ionia County and it slid sideways into the path of a pickup truck. Her name hasn’t been released. No one else was injured.

The Ionia County sheriff’s office said in a statement that roads were “treacherous” and people were encouraged to stay off them unless travel was essential.

Police also responded to dozens of morning crashes on icy and snow-covered roads in the Lansing area.

Some Flint-area schools were among those closed for the day. Scattered power outages affected several thousand customers.

 

