LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A wintry Midwest storm has dumped wet snow on parts of Michigan’s southern Lower Peninsula, creating treacherous driving conditions that police say contributed to one death.
Michigan State Police say a 48-year-old woman died when she lost control of her car on icy M-66 Monday morning in Ionia County and it slid sideways into the path of a pickup truck. Her name hasn’t been released. No one else was injured.
The Ionia County sheriff’s office said in a statement that roads were “treacherous” and people were encouraged to stay off them unless travel was essential.
Police also responded to dozens of morning crashes on icy and snow-covered roads in the Lansing area.
Some Flint-area schools were among those closed for the day. Scattered power outages affected several thousand customers.
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Winter Storm Contributes To 1 Michigan Traffic Death"