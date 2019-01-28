WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EST MONDAY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected.

* WHERE…Williams, Fulton, and Defiance Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM EST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

