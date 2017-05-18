Wolfrum, Wiggins, Robbins & Goings Receive Fulton County Indictments

On May 15, 2017 the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

~Matthew D. Wolfrum, age 41, of Delta, Ohio was indicated on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about April 21, 2017 he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

~Clawzelle A. Wiggins, age 28, of Toledo, Ohio was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about October 28, 2016 he allegedly possessed cocaine.

~Veleria A. Robbins, age 41, of Toledo, Ohio was indicted on one count of Theft of Drugs. On or about May 2, 2017, she allegedly stole Oxycodone from a Swanton resident.

~Stanley R. Goings, Jr., age 39, of Wauseon, Ohio was indicated on one count of Tampering With Records and one count of Grand Theft. On or about July 7, 2013 to June 27, 2016 he allegedly falsified government records and allegedly stole property by deception.

Indictments have been issued from the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.