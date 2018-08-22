Woman Charged With Stealing Donations For Dead Girl’s Family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman stole a donation jar full of cash meant for the family of a little girl killed in a shooting.
The Florida Times-Union reports that 46-year-old Tammy Wynell Crews was arrested Saturday and charged with felony grand theft and a misdemeanor drug charge.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Crews taking the jar from the Tapatio restaurant, which is located in the shopping center where 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva was caught in the crossfire of an Aug. 11 shooting. Three men have been charged in the shooting.
The jar contained about $600 that was meant to help the girl’s family with funeral expenses. A GoFundMe page has been set up to send the girl’s body to Honduras for burial.
Crews was being held without bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
