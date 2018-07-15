Woman Killed When Car Crashes During Ohio Police Chase

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 35-year-old female passenger in a car that crashed while being chased by an Ohio state trooper has died.
The Dayton Daily News reports the 20-second chase early Saturday in Dayton after an attempted traffic stop ended when the car struck a utility pole and split in half. Ebony Radford, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car’s driver, 37-year-old Thurston Melson, is listed in serious condition at a Dayton hospital.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
