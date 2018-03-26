Xavier Micheal Wensink (2001 – 2018)

Xavier Micheal Wensink, 17, of Deshler, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 alongside his brother Aidan, 14, in an automobile accident.

Xavier was born March 6, 2001 in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Brent and Michelle (Noriega) Wensink.

Xavier was currently a Junior at Patrick Henry High School. He was an accomplished student and athlete. He was an honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society all his years of school. He extended himself to also be a gifted athlete. He participated in Football, Basketball, Cross Country and Track & Field, and he excelled in them all. As a football player, he was honorable mention NWOAL both his Sophomore and Junior year and voted Best Patrick Henry Defensive Back his junior year. In basketball, he was 2nd team NWOAL and honorable mention all-district his junior year and honorable mention NWOAL and all-district his sophomore year. His sophomore year he received the “Patriot Award” for embodying the Patriot Way of commitment, hard work, leadership and selflessness. His Junior year he was Team MVP. He was awarded the “Mr. Hustle” award both his sophomore and junior year during the Henry County Classic. His cross country accomplishments included 2nd team NWOAL both his sophomore and junior year, all while playing football. In the spring he was competing in Track & Field. He was a school record holder on the 1600 meter relay team, state qualifier his sophomore year and 4th in the NWOAL. He individually competed in the 800 meter and placed 3rd at districts and 4th in the NWOAL as a sophomore. As a freshman, he was 3rd in the NWOAL. He still holds the junior high school records in both the 1600 and 800.

There were not many days that Xavier wasn’t working on something. He spent countless hours practicing, running around the Village of Deshler and keeping himself active. Xavier was given a personality that when shared with others, they were blessed and never forgot his humbleness and kindness. He was looked up to by so many fellow students and his smile was his trademark to all who encountered him.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Deshler where he often served mass.

He is survived by his adoring parents, Brent and Michelle; maternal grandparents, Adolfo and Carmen (Hinojosa) Noriega; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Linda (Petersen) Wensink; uncles, Kirk (Tami) Wensink; Zach (Kelsey) Wensink; aunts, Melissa Noriega; Christina Urivez, cousins; Larkin, Libby, Lola, Ava, Beckham, Peyton, Gracie, Mia, Javin, Jasmyn, Savannah, Santiago, and many adoring family and friends.

He was preceded in death by maternal great grandparents, Santos and Margarita Hinojosa; Jesus and Paula Noriega; paternal great grandparents, Andrew and Helen Petersen and John Henry and Agnes “Bobbie” Wensink.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 26 at Patrick Henry High School Gymnasium. A Celebration of life service will follow at the conclusion of the mass. Graveside services will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9-11 a.m. on Monday at Patrick Henry High School Gymnasium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wensink Family in order to benefit Patrick Henry High School.

Arrangements are entrusted to Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

