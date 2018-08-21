Young, Lizardo Lead The Way For Lansing In Win Over TinCaps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Chavez Young homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-4 on Monday.

Bryan Lizardo doubled and singled for Lansing.

Dany Jimenez struck Nick Feight out with a runner on third to end the game for his 12th save of the season.

Fort Wayne took a 4-1 lead in the second after Aldemar Burgos hit a two-run home run.

Following the big inning, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the third inning when Samad Taylor and Young hit back-to-back home runs.

The Lugnuts later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jesus Navarro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andres Sotillo, while Brandon Grudzielanek hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Young in the fifth.

Starter Maximo Castillo (10-5) got the win while Evan Miller (4-5) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Lansing improved to 12-6 against Fort Wayne this season.

