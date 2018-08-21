LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Chavez Young homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-4 on Monday.
Bryan Lizardo doubled and singled for Lansing.
Dany Jimenez struck Nick Feight out with a runner on third to end the game for his 12th save of the season.
Fort Wayne took a 4-1 lead in the second after Aldemar Burgos hit a two-run home run.
Following the big inning, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the third inning when Samad Taylor and Young hit back-to-back home runs.
The Lugnuts later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jesus Navarro hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andres Sotillo, while Brandon Grudzielanek hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Young in the fifth.
Starter Maximo Castillo (10-5) got the win while Evan Miller (4-5) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.
Lansing improved to 12-6 against Fort Wayne this season.
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Young, Lizardo Lead The Way For Lansing In Win Over TinCaps"