Young’s Homer Leads Lansing To 5-3 Win Over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Chavez Young hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 5-3 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday.

The home run by Young capped a three-run inning and gave the Lugnuts a 5-3 lead after Vinny Capra scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.

Esteury Ruiz hit an RBI single, bringing home Hunter Jarmon in the third inning to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead. The Lugnuts came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Ryan Noda hit a two-run home run.

Fort Wayne regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the fourth inning, including an RBI single by Robbie Podorsky.

Brody Rodning (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Reiss Knehr (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game. Dany Jimenez pitched two scoreless innings for his ninth save of the season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

