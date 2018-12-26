Yvonne “Bonnie” Eberly (1945-2018)

Yvonne Janette “Bonnie” Eberly, age 73, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

Prior to her retirement she had worked at Arby’s in Wauseon. Bonnie was born in Lyons, Ohio, on April 11, 1945, the daughter of Wesley and Evelyn (McQuillin) Hamilton. On June 7, 1969, she married Donald Eberly, and he preceded her in death in 2005. She was a member of the West Franklin Church of Christ, near West Unity. After retirement she had volunteered at Fulton Manor.

Surviving is one son, Bill Eberly of Wauseon; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Mary Everette of Fletcher, Ohio and Sandra Skates of Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Timothy Charles Eberly; two sisters, Patricia Myers and Janet Woodfill; and one brother, Charles Hamilton.

Visitation for Bonnie will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Christ’s Church in Wauseon, where a Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M., with Larry Snow, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

