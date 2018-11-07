Zachary Schlosser Of Wauseon Sentenced To Prison For Attempted Trespassing

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on November 6, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Zachary Schlosser, 33, previously pled guilty to Attempted Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about May 11, 2018 Mr. Schlosser attempted to trespass in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Schlosser to serve 11 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr, Schlosser pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

