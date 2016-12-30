Our sweet little baby boy, Zebb Spencer Buehrer, 12 weeks old, went peacefully with no suffering, receiving his wings on December 23, 2016 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on September 28, 2016 in Bryan to Daniel C. and Hannah L. (Seiler) Buehrer. Zebb was a member of the Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan.

Zebb is survived by his parents Daniel and Hannah of Pioneer; one brother Brandon C. Buehrer; paternal grandparents Mark and Cindy Dennis of Pioneer, Dave and Lynne Buehrer of West Unity; maternal grandparents Todd and Lisa Seiler of Montpelier; paternal great grandfather Charles Harrington of Bryan; paternal great grandmother Donna Buehrer of Archbold; maternal great grandmothers Norma Tiffany of Wauseon, Pauline Vereecke of Fayette, and many aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great grandmother Ila Harrington, paternal great grandfather Donald Buehrer, maternal great grandfather Spencer Tiffany, maternal great grandfather Donald Seiler, Richard Vereecke, and great uncle John Tiffany.

A private family graveside service was held at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. Memorial contributions can be given to his family. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com